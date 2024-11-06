Italian ship takes migrants to Albania in 2nd test of deal to process claims outside the EU

MILAN (AP) — An Italian naval ship carrying migrants was en route Wednesday to Albania to have asylum applications processed under a five-year deal to handle asylum claims outside the European Union’s borders that has already hit a legal roadblock. An Italian interior ministry spokesman confirmed that the naval ship Libra was en route to the Balkan nation, but declined to say how many migrants were aboard or when it would arrive. The first group of 12 migrants were returned to Italy after a Rome court said their countries of origin, Bangladesh and Egypt, were not safe enough should they face repatriation.

