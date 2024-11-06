Ohio Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes wins reelection as Rep. Kaptur’s race remains too early to call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes has won reelection to a second term representing a northeast Ohio district targeted by Republicans, but fellow Democrat Marcy Kaptur’s race remains too early to call. Sykes defeated Republican Kevin Coughlin in a district centered on her native Akron, where she comes from a family steeped in state politics. She still awaits a tie-breaking decision on whether an 11th hour challenge to her residency will proceed. Kaptur had a slight lead over Ohio state Rep. Derek Merrin and declared victory based on leading the vote count in the wee hours of Wednesday, but The Associated Press has not called that race.

