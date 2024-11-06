UN agency for Palestinian refugees urges world to save it from Israeli ban

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is urging the world to save it from an Israeli ban that would have “disastrous consequences” for millions of people caught up in the war in Gaza. The head of the agency known as UNRWA told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday that its 193 member nations must take action to prevent Israel from implementing legislation that prohibits the agency’s operations in the Palestinian territories. The assembly’s president criticized Israel’s legislation as “an affront to international law.” Israel’s U.N. ambassador reiterated accusations that the agency has staffers with militant ties.

