Why AP called Pennsylvania for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump reclaimed Pennsylvania by improving his margins across the state, shaving Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Philadelphia, expanding his own dominance in rural parts of the state and flipping key suburban counties to the GOP column. Trump led the state by some 175,000 votes at the time the AP called the race. Even if Vice President Kamala Harris were to carry the outstanding votes, which include ballots from counties she was losing, by 20 points over Trump, she still would not close the gap. Trump’s victory showed up across the state: in populous suburbs and in Philadelphia, where he improved on his margins over Joe Biden in 2020.

