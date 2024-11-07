2024 Sun Bowl Art Exhibition underway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association and the International Museum of Art have teamed up for the 75th Annual Sun Bowl art exhibit.

It's taking place Thursday from 5 to 8 pm located at 1211 Montana Avenue.

The Sun Bowl said this exhibit is all about showcasing what makes our region so unique. There will be over 150 pieces of art on display.

Organizers add artists of all experience levels will be sharing work that captures the excellence in our community.