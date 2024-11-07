Average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the US rises for 6th straight week

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. rose for the sixth straight week, returning to its highest level since early July. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate ticked up to 6.79% from 6.72% last week. That’s still down from a year ago, when the rate averaged 7.5%. When mortgage rates increase they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers. Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds, which lenders use as a guide to price home loans. Bond yields have been rising following encouraging reports on inflation and the economy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.