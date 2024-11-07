Certain absentee ballots in one Georgia county will be counted if they’re received late

ATLANTA (AP) — Certain voters in Georgia’s third-largest county who received their absentee ballots late will have their votes counted as long as their ballots were postmarked by Election Day and are received by Friday. Cobb County, just north of Atlanta, didn’t mail out absentee ballots to some 3,400 voters who had requested them until late last week. A judge ruled late last week that the ballots at issue could be counted if they’re received by this Friday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday stayed that ruling. But on Wednesday the high court lifted the stay, restoring the lower court ruling.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.