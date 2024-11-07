ICC judges unseal an arrest warrant for an alleged Central African Republic rebel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court have unsealed an arrest warrant for an alleged rebel from the Central African Republic accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity more than a decade ago. The warrant, which was originally issued under seal in 2018, says that Edmond Beina commanded a group of about 100-400 fighters with the anti-Balaka, a mainly Christian group which fought against the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group in 2013-2014. ICC judges said in a written ruling on Thursday that they unsealed the warrant for Beina’s arrest after authorities in the Central African Republic challenged the admissibility of the case.

