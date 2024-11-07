Jury convicts man of killing girlfriend and hiding her body in rural Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man was convicted Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend. Madeline Kingsbury’s 2023 disappearance garnered national attention and prompted thousands of people to join search efforts before her body was found hidden in a rural area of the state. The jury found Adam Fravel guilty of first-degree murder less than a day after deliberations began. The 26-year-old Kingsbury vanished in March 2023 after dropping off her and Fravel’s two young children at day care in Winona, a southeastern Minnesota town of about 26,000 residents. The trial centered around competing portrayals of the couple’s domestic life and the police investigation that led to Fravel’s arrest. He will be sentenced in December.

