Mexican man gets 39 years in Michigan prison for a killing that became campaign issue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 39 years in a Michigan prison for killing his girlfriend and leaving her body along a highway. The murder last spring became a political flashpoint in the U.S. presidential race because the man was in the U.S. illegally. Ruby Garcia was found shot to death on the side of a Grand Rapids highway. Former President Donald Trump had accused the Biden administration of failing to keep Ortiz Vite out of the country after he was deported in 2020. Ortiz Vite on Thursday apologized for his actions and said they “do not define who my people are.”

