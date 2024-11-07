New details emerge in deadly Catalina Island plane crash off the Southern California coast

A new report from federal officials reveals what happened leading up to a plane crash on a Southern California island earlier this week. The crash killed all five people aboard. The pilot took off in the dark despite not having clearance to do so. The preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration was released Wednesday. It says the plane first landed to pick up a flight instructor and two student pilots who were stranded after their aircraft malfunctioned. The airport is not equipped for nighttime operations. The plane would have initially taken off just before sunset, but it was delayed after needing to charge an engine.

