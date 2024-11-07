Peru arrests the country’s soccer boss as part of a criminal investigation into fraud

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian police have arrested the head of the country’s soccer federation as part of an investigation into fraud, extortion, money laundering and other crimes. Agustín Lozano is the second Peruvian soccer boss to be detained since 2018 when his predecessor was investigated for his alleged role in two murders. Lozano vowed to clear up any misunderstanding as he was escorted handcuffed into a police vehicle outside his home in Lima on Thursday. Under his leadership Peru’s national soccer team has fallen to second to last place among South American men’s teams seeking to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.