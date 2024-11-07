Spain’s catastrophic floods by the numbers: At least 219 dead, 93 missing and billions in damage

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s catastrophic floods have left behind staggering devastation and despair. But the numbers associated with the tragedy can also help grasp the scope of the natural disaster. At least 219 people are dead and 93 are officially missing, after more than a week since the Oct. 29 floods hit. Insurance claims have reached 116,000, with 60% of the claims for cars and 31% for homes. Some 17,000 troops and police officers have been deployed, and thousands of ordinary citizens are volunteering to help clean layer after layer of mud and debris.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.