Why AP called the Pennsylvania Senate race for David McCormick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican David McCormick cut Democratic Sen. Bob Casey’s leads in Philadelphia and its populous suburbs and built leads in the more GOP-leaning parts of the state, foreclosing the incumbent’s pathway to victory. McCormick was leading by more than 30,000 votes when AP called the race at 4:09 p.m., and though there were an estimated 91,000 votes still outstanding, there were not enough in areas supporting Casey for him to make up the difference. McCormick didn’t win in the Democratic-leaning city of Philadelphia. But like Republicans across the map and President-elect Donald Trump, he sliced support Democrats got significantly.

