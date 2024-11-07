Why Mozambique’s election has sparked weeks of protests and a violent crackdown by police

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Thousands are protesting in Mozambique’s capital and police are responding by firing tear gas and rubber bullets as weeks of post-election unrest continued in the southern African country. It was sparked by a vote last month that will keep the ruling party in power for more than a half-century amid allegations of rigging. Opposition parties and many citizens have rejected the results of the Oct. 9 presidential election as fraudulent. Growing protests in the capital, Maputo, and other cities have been met by deadly force from police. International rights groups say at least 20 people have been killed by police, while local groups say the death toll is more than 50.

