Woman asks that battery and assault charges be dropped against Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young
AP Sports Writer
The woman who told police she was the ex-girlfriend of Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young has retracted statements which led to his arrest on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on Oct. 8. Young was suspended by Georgia coach Kirby Smart following his arrest by Athens-Clarke County Police after the altercation with the 20-year-old woman. Young’s attorney, Kim Stephens, on Thursday released an affidavit to The Associated Press provided by the woman who said she wanted “to make clear my desire to have all charges against Colbie Young dismissed.” No. 2 Georgia plays at No. 16 Mississippi on Saturday.