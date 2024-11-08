AP Race Call: Republican Don Bacon wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Don Bacon won a fifth term representing the Omaha-centered U.S. House district for Nebraska on Friday. In yet another hard-fought bid, Bacon defeated Democrat Tony Vargas, a state lawmaker, in a rematch of their 2022 race. Unlike other GOP candidates in the solidly Republican state, Bacon emphasized his bipartisan credentials and highlighted his vote for the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Democrat Joe Biden won the 2nd District’s vote in the Electoral College in 2020, making it a top target as Democrats attempt to win back the House majority. The AP declared Bacon the winner at 6:11 p.m. EST.

