Ex-aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams in plea discussions with federal prosecutors

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams is discussing a possible plea deal with federal prosecutors following his arrest last month on charges of witness tampering and destroying evidence. In court papers filed this week, prosecutors said they were discussing a possible resolution of the case with attorneys for the city’s chief Muslim liaison, Mohamed Bahi. His arrest came weeks after prosecutors charged Adams with accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official seeking political favors. Prosecutors said he tampered with evidence in a separate fundraising investigation and deleted a messaging app that he used to communicate with Adams. The mayor has denied any knowledge of wrong-doing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.