Ex-sheriff in Mississippi is convicted of bribery and giving ammunition to a felon

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former sheriff in Mississippi’s largest county has been convicted on federal charges of soliciting bribes and providing ammunition to a convicted felon. Marshand Crisler of Jackson was acting Hinds County sheriff for part of 2021 after the death of the elected sheriff, Lee Vance. Crisler was convicted Friday and faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Feb. 6. Prosecutors say he solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in exchange for agreeing to give information about criminal investigations to a person who paid the bribes. Crisler is a former Jackson City Council member.

