Husband of missing San Antonio woman is charged with murder

Associated Press

The husband of a Texas woman who has been missing for more than a month has been charged with murder, according to court and jail records.

Brad Simpson, 53, was charged Thursday in Bexar County, where he is jailed on $5 million in bonds on charges of murder, unlawful restraint, assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited weapon.

An attorney for Simpson, who was first arrested in early October on the unlawful restraint and assault charges, did not immediately return a phone call Friday for comment.

The murder charge comes just more than a month after Simpson’s 51-year-year old wife, Suzanne Simpson, was last seen alive outside the couple’s home in the San Antonio suburb of Olmos Park, where police have said a neighbor reported seeing the couple fighting.

Authorities have searched, without success, for Suzanne Simpson in a wooded area near the couple’s home, as well as a local landfill, and an area where Brad Simpson was arrested.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, which has been searching for Suzanne Simpson, did not immediately return a phone call for comment Friday.

Brad Simpson’s brother, Barton Simpson, who has previously criticized his brother for failing to cooperate with authorities, said in a statement to San Antonio media that he appreciates law enforcement’s efforts in the investigation.

“It is heartbreaking, but it brings our family some peace to know that authorities have gathered sufficient evidence to feel confident in moving forward with charges,” Barton Simpson said.

“This also helps us to come to terms with the reality that Suzanne is no longer with us, allowing us to begin a difficult grieving process and focus on rebuilding our lives.”

Barton Simpson did not immediately return a message Friday seeking comment.