Officer responding to domestic disturbance fires weapon; woman and child are dead in Missouri suburb

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A woman and a child are dead after an officer fired a weapon while responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri. “Heartbreaking” is how Police Chief Adam Dustman described it at a news conference. He says the woman was armed with a knife when officers responded Thursday afternoon to a 911 call about a possible assault. Dustman says a “long-tenured veteran of law enforcement” officer discharged a firearm. He said he didn’t have information on whether the child was shot by police or injured before officers arrived. He said an investigation is ongoing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.