UN sanctions 2 generals from Sudan’s paramilitary force for key roles in war against the military

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions on two generals in Sudan’s paramilitary force for their key roles in the war against the country’s military. The war has seen ethnically motivated attacks and atrocities. Sudan plunged into conflict in mid-April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out. On Friday, the council’s sanctions committee added the head of the Rapid Support Forces’ operations department and the RSF commander in West Darfur to the sanctions blacklist. Britain’s U.N. Mission tweeted on X that the two generals were added for threatening the peace, security and stability of Sudan, “including acts of violence and human rights abuses.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.