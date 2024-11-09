Jackson, Hankins help Texas State rush past Louisiana-Monroe 38-17

MONROE, La. (AP) — Backup quarterback Brad Jackson ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, Deion Hankins ran for 117 and another score and Texas State ran past Louisiana-Monroe 38-17 on Saturday.

Starting quarterback Jordan McCloud threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Bobcats (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference), who picked up 326 yards on the ground. McCloud (56 yards) and Jackson (16) were 8 of 14 passing for 72 yards.

Hankins, McCloud and Jackson had rushing touchdowns and McCloud hit Kole Wilson for a 41-yard touchdown for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Ahmad Hardy, who rushed for 105 yards, had a pair of short touchdown runs in the third quarter for the Warhawks (5-4, 3-3).

Texas State turned an interception into a field goal midway through the fourth quarter and after the Warhawks answered with a field goal the Bobcats chewed up more than five minutes before Jackson scored on a 13-yard run in the final minute.

