El Paso Fire Department responding to water rescue near Yarbrough and Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency dispatch officials with the El Paso Fire Department confirmed with ABC-7 that a water rescue is taking place near the U.S./Mexico border barrier Sunday evening.
The call came in just after 8 p.m.
According to dispatch officials, a person "fell off of the border wall" and landed in or near the canal.
Our TXDOT traffic cameras pointed at the scene showed a heavy presence from emergency responders.
ABC-7 currently has a crew en route to the scene.
We will be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information.