Biden and Harris appear together for the first time since she lost the election to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared together for the first time since she lost last week’s presidential election to Republican Donald Trump. Biden and Harris on Monday participated in the annual Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery. They laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and Biden was among officials delivering remarks at the memorial amphitheater. It was also Harris’ first public appearance since last Wednesday when the Democratic vice president delivered a speech in which she conceded the election to Trump.

