Maquiladora business raises concerns over proposed tariffs imposed by President-elect Trump

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Last week and during his campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump said and threatened tariffs as high as 100 percent on Mexico if immigration is not controlled on the border.

Mexico has been the United States' largest trading and commercial partner in recent years.

President-elect Trump said he would impose tariffs on Mexico between 25% and 100% until it closes its border with the U.S., along with new import duties of as high as 20% on every country in the world.

According to the Washington Post, Trump's proposal would result in millions of dollars in taxes on purchases of Mexican-made goods.

During his last campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, Trump said:

"If they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I am going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America.”

“If that doesn’t work, I’ll make it 50, and if that doesn’t work, I’ll make it 75,” Trump added. “Then I’ll make it 100.”



Local business leaders on the border are raising concerns over the impacts these tariffs could bring to the maquiladora industry.

"All businessmen have two contrasts; some say that on the one hand, it can be positive. On the other hand, the maquiladora industry is very concerned because the maquiladora industry, they are cost centers, everything goes to export, and the fact they can add more tariffs or more costs when you send your finished product to the U.S., is going to complicate it more, that is going to complicate the operating cost more," said the Coordinator of the Border Business Block (BEF), Thor Salayandía.