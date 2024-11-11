Michael Grimm, former House member convicted of tax fraud, is paralyzed in fall from horse

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm is paralyzed from the chest down after being thrown from a horse during a polo tournament. Friends who are raising money for Grimm’s medical care say the former lawmaker suffered the devastating injury in September and is now being treated at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey. That’s where the late actor Christopher Reeve was treated after a similar equestrian accident in 1995. Grimm is a Republican who represented Staten Island and a part of Brooklyn in Congress from 2011 to 2015. He pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2014 and served eight months in prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.