Tennessee fugitive accused of killing a man and lying about a bear chase is caught in South Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina have captured a Tennessee fugitive accused of killing a man and trying to pass off the body as someone else’s. The Columbia Police Department said on social media Sunday that Nicholas Wayne Hamlett was found at a South Carolina hospital. He’s awaiting extradition to Tennessee. Monroe County, Tennessee, authorities say Hamlett called 911 on Oct. 18, identified himself as Brandon Andrade and said he had fallen off a cliff while being chased by a bear. Authorities found a body with Andrade’s ID, but determined it wasn’t Andrade and that Hamlett had been using the identity falsely. The dead Knoxville man was identified as Steven Douglas Lloyd. Authorities say Andrade is alive and well.

