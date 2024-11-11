Why the US celebrates Veterans Day and how the holiday has changed over time

President Joe Biden has laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day. Thousands marched through the streets of New York on Monday to honor Americans who served in the U.S. military. Smaller parades were held across the nation. The Veterans Day holiday observed in the U.S. began more than a century ago as Armistice Day to celebrate of the end of World War I. Over time, its name and purpose evolved into a day of recognition for all U.S. veterans of all wars as well as those currently serving in the military.

