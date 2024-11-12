France summons Israeli ambassador over diplomatic incident in Jerusalem
PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Israel’s ambassador following an incident involving Israeli security forces during a visit last week by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to Jerusalem. The French ministry condemned the presence of armed Israeli police at the Eléona, a French-owned site on the Mount of Olives, and the brief detention of two French consulate gendarmes with diplomatic status. Barrot canceled his scheduled visit to the compound. France has demanded measures to prevent such incidents from reoccurring. Israeli police have portrayed the controversy as a misunderstanding.