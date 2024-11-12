Judge extends the time to indict the driver accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother

SALEM, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has granted prosecutors a 30-day extension in which to bring formal charges against the driver accused of killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, while they were cycling in August. The judge granted the extension for prosecutors to indict Sean M. Higgins during a brief hearing Tuesday that marked the first time the Gaudreau family and Higgins were in court at the same time. Higgins previously appeared at hearings via video. He remains jailed on preliminary charges. Police say Higgins failed a field sobriety test after he drove into the Gaudreaus near their childhood home in South Jersey. Johnny Gaudreau played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames during his NHL career.

