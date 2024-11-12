Kraft Heinz stops serving school-designed Lunchables because of low demand

Food and beverage manufacturer Kraft Heinz says it’s no longer serving the Lunchables meals it created for U.S. schools. The company introduced the two packaged meals at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year. At the time, Kraft Heinz said the offerings were protein-enriched and contained reduced levels of saturated fat and sodium to meet the requirements of the free and reduced-price school lunch program. A backlash against the launch quickened in April when Consumer Reports said its tests showed the school-approved Lunchables contained more sodium than the store varieties. On Tuesday, Kraft Heinz attributed the decision to pull out of the market served by the National School Lunch Program to a lack of demand.

