Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The police officer from Ferguson, Missouri, who was critically injured during a protest on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital. A family friend says Officer Travis Brown is showing significant improvement. More than 100 officers and first responders from several St. Louis-area departments escorted an ambulance that took Brown from St. Louis University Hospital to an airport on Tuesday. He was flown to a rehab center in Atlanta. Family friend Terence Monroe told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Brown has still not spoken since he was knocked backward by a protester on Aug. 9, but is “cognitively all there.”

