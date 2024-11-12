Republican Vos reelected as Wisconsin Assembly speaker despite losing seats, fights with Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have reelected Robin Vos as the speaker of the state Assembly. Vos has held the position longer than anyone in state history and was reelected Tuesday despite Democrats gaining 10 seats in the Assembly. Vos overcame a challenge from a more conservative Republican who had backed impeaching the state’s elections chief. Vos opposed impeachment. The Vos victory comes after failed attempts to recall him from office earlier this year by Trump supporters. Vos has frequently butted heads with Trump, most notably in 2020 when Vos refused to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory. Vos, the speaker since 2013, will preside over the smallest Republican majority in 18 years.

