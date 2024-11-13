Anti-whaling activist Watson stays in detention in Greenland while Danes consider Japanese request

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A court in Greenland has again decided to extend the custody of anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson, until Dec. 4, while Denmark considers a Japanese extradition request. The Canadian-American citizen is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, which has had high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels. Watson was arrested in July. Japan’s coast guard had sought his arrest over an encounter with a Japanese whaling research ship in 2010. Watson’s legal team argues he should have been released long ago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.