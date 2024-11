EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A sever crash is blocking the left two lanes of I-10 West near the Yarbrough exit right now.

That is according to an alert sent out by the Texas Department of Transportation traffic map system.

The crash's severity is listed as high. It happened at 11:19 AM, according to TxDOT.

Courtesy: TxDOT

The clearing time is currently unknown.