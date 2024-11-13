Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus slams rich nations for burning up the planet at UN climate talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus said that leaders shouldn’t be negotiating at United Nations climate talks this year, with countries responsible for warming up the planet instead just providing the funds to deal with the global crisis. Yunus was chosen to head Bangladesh’s interim government after the nation’s longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled abroad after intense political turmoil earlier this year led to weeks of protests and clashes with security forces that killed nearly 300 people. Known as the “banker to the poorest of the poor,” Yunus was a longtime critic of Hasina.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.