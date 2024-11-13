James Patterson to help lead honors program at his undergraduate alma mater, Manhattan University

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson’s latest philanthropic project marks a deepening of ties to his undergraduate alma mater. The bestselling author is teaming with Manhattan University on the James Patterson Honors Program, which has a mission to “provide a strong foundation in critical thinking, writing, and creative problem-solving to prepare top students for fulfilling careers in a wide range of industries,” the school announced Wednesday. The honors program, which launches next fall, will include workshops, internships, mentorships and networking opportunities. Patterson was an English major at Manhattan University, then called Manhattan College, and graduated in 1969.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.