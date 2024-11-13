New storms and flooding in Spain close schools and cause train cancellations

MADRID (AP) — New storms in Spain have caused school closures and train cancellations two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other areas killed more than 220 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Streets were flooded in southern Malaga province on Wednesday, while 3,000 people near the Guadalhorce river were moved from their homes as a preventive measure. Trains traveling between Malaga and Madrid on the high-speed AVE rail line were cancelled. The storm system affecting Spain is caused by warm air that collides with stagnant cold air and forms powerful rain clouds.

