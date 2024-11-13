On the eve of Oscars honor, James Bond producers reflect on legacy and future of 007

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are being honored Sunday with an honorary Oscar. The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award celebrating producers is rarely given out, only 39 have been bestowed since its inception in 1937. But this honor is especially meaningful for the siblings: Their father, the late Albert “Cuddy” Broccoli, got one himself over 40 years ago. Broccoli and Wilson occupy a unique space in Hollywood as the custodians of Bond and have a big decision ahead of them: Who will be the eighth actor to portray 007? Despite all odds, they retain creative control.

