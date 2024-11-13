Sudan keeps key aid crossing from Chad open for hard-hit Darfur region as famine grows

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Sudan’s military-controlled government says a key border crossing with Chad will stay open to keep much-needed humanitarian aid flowing into the western Darfur region which has been a center of fighting in the country’s ongoing war. Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council says the decision on the Adre crossing followed a meeting with United Nations agencies and local and international aid groups. The border crossing was closed earlier this year but reopened in August for three months by the Sovereign Council to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Darfur. The U.N. welcomes the government’s announcement that the Adre crossing will remain open for another three months, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

