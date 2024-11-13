Tech consultant testifies that ‘bad joke’ led to deadly clash with Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A tech consultant charged in Cash App founder Bob Lee’s stabbing death has testified that the famous entrepreneur suddenly attacked him in a rage. Nima Momeni said in court Wednesday that Lee pulled a knife on him after he tried to put an end to a late night of drinking and doing drugs. Momeni says he joked that Lee should spend his final night in San Francisco with family rather than trying to find a strip club to visit next. Prosecutors say Momeni planned the April 4, 2023, attack after a dispute over his younger sister. The defense says Lee was erratic and aggressive.

