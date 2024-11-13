Why post-election violence in Mozambique is a concern for Southern Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Weeks of violent protests have marked the outcome of Mozambique disputed Oct. 9 elections, which saw ruling party Frelimo’s candidate Daniel Chapo declared the winner. At least 30 people have been killed and the post-election violence is set to be high on the agenda of a Southern African Development Community summit next week. Venancio Mondlane, the independent candidate who came second in the elections with 20% of the national vote, is disputing the outcome of the elections and has been calling for nationwide protests. Here’s why the post-election violence is a concern for the rest of the region.

