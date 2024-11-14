Brazil authorities link bombing in the capital to extremist discourse

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice says that the explosion outside the court in Brasilia was the consequence of frequent far-right attacks and hate speech targeting the country’s institutions. Justice Alexandre de Moraes said at an event at the National Council of The Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday that “it grew under the guise of a criminal use of freedom of speech. To offend, threaten, coerce.” Federal Police are investigating the explosions on Wednesday as terrorism and a violent attack on the democratic rule of law.

