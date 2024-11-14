Death penalty sought for an Idaho gang member accused of killing a man while on the run

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if an Idaho white supremacist gang member is convicted of killing a man while he was on the run. He was sentenced to life last month after shooting officers in a plot to help his friend escape from prison. KHQ-TV reports Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday that the death penalty would be sought if Nicholas Umphenour is convicted in the death of James Mauney of Juliaetta. He is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 12. Umphenour’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

