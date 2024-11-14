Former AP German-language service head Ulrich Renz, who covered Nazi trials, dies at 90

BERLIN (AP) — Ulrich Renz, a former head of The Associated Press German-language service who also covered trials of leaders of the Auschwitz death camp in World War II, has died at the age of 90. Close friend and former colleague Peter Gehrig said Renz died Monday at a senior citizens center in Frankfurt. Widely known as “Uli,” Renz began working for AP in Germany in 1971, after a stint at United Press International. At AP, he first worked on the foreign desk and eventually headed the German-language service at its Frankfurt headquarters from 1986-92. During his decades as a journalist in Germany, he wrote extensively about the trials of many former Nazis, including those involved with Auschwitz.

