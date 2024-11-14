In an AP interview, the next Los Angeles DA says he’ll go after low-level nonviolent crimes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The incoming district attorney for Los Angeles County, Nathan Hochman, says in an interview with The Associated Press that his first task in office is to eliminate the “pro-criminal blanket policies” of one of California’s most high-profile progressive prosecutors, George Gascón. That means bringing back gang-related sentencing enhancements and allowing prosecutors to bring juvenile charges more freely. Hochman says he also plans to prosecute low-level nonviolent crimes that he said the current district attorney has not, such as trespassing and disturbing the peace. But he also wants to look at solutions that don’t involve locking criminals up.

