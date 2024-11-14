Manhattan rooftop fire sends plumes of dark smoke into skyline

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire on the roof of a 44-story luxury apartment building sent plumes of dark smoke into the New York City skyline. Officials say the fire in the Hudson Yards mixed-use development on Manhattan’s west side was first reported at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was declared under control about 40 minutes later. About 80 firefighters responded to the blaze. There were no reports of injuries. The fire was on the rooftop of a luxury apartment tower called The Set. An unfurnished one-bedroom apartment there rents for $7,400, according to the building’s website. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

