Medical King recalls 222,000 adult bed assistance rails after one reported death

NEW YORK (AP) — About 222,000 adult bed assistance rails are under recall due to entrapment and asphyxia hazards, following one death in a residential care facility. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Medical King is recalling three models of its portable bed rails. To date, the medical equipment supplier is aware of one related death. Consumers in possession of the now-recalled bed rails are urged to immediately stop using them — and contact Medical King for a free repair kit or replacement. In an additional consumer alert, the CPSC notes that Thursday’s Medical King recall marks the ninth recall of adult portable beds that the Commission has issued since 2021 — from a handful of different companies or suppliers.

