New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report from the Pentagon has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified aircraft and aerial phenomena, but no indications of extraterrestrial life. The review was completed by a Defense Department office tasked with investigating unidentified aerial encounters and reports. In many cases, investigators determined that witnesses misidentified birds, balloons, aircraft or satellites. In other cases, there wasn’t enough information to make a determination. The list of sightings did include some hard-to-explain cases, like that of a commercial airliner that reported a near-miss with a cylindrical object. But investigators say after combing through hundreds of reports, there’s no evidence of any alien involvement.

